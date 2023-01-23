Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Leaks Online

Advertisement

The number of smartphones in the mobile industry has been increasing on a daily basis. All the smartphone makers are in a race to introduce more and more handsets with new features and specs. According to some latest reports, Xiaomi is all set to introduce a new member to the house. Some Weibo reports claim that the Redmi Note 12 family is all set to grow once more with a phone tentatively called the Redmi Note 12 Turbo. The handset is expected to come out in China first. However, a possible international launch may take place possibly under a different brand, like Poco, later on. We have got some information regarding the specs of this unannounced device. Let’s dig into it.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo Surfaces Online

Let me tell you that, we have got our hands on only a few things about the unannounced device yet. The upcoming smartphone is tipped to have an in-display fingerprint reader. The point notable here is that it will be something entirely new for the Redmi Note 12 line of phones as they haven’t sported an in-display sensor yet. Like many of its siblings, the highly anticipated Redmi Note 12 Turbo is tipped to rock a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The interesting part of the news is that the phone is apparently based on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset which is another first for the family.

If we talk about the leaked camera specs, the handset will sport a 50MP main snapper, 8MP ultrawide, and a third camera of some sort. There had been no info regarding the third one yet. However, it could very well be a 2MP macro snapper, just like on the Redmi Note 12 Pro. The leak also claims that the smartphone will be equipped with a 5,500 mAh battery in order to keep its lights on. No doubt, it is a bit bigger than the 5,000 mAh pack in most other Redmi Note 12 phones. It will be a welcoming feature indeed. The battery will come paired with fast 67W charging, again not unlike the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

So, it seems quite obvious from the leaks that the announced smartphone will come with promising features. The smartphone will definitely be an upgraded version in terms of specs for all who have been using previous Xiaomi Phones. Stay tuned to keep an eye out for other Redmi Note 12 Turbo news.

