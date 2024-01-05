Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 – Global Launch Date & Specifications

The tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 13 series will be rolled out worldwide on January 15th. The series will offer top-notch budget and lower-midrange smartphones. It is pertinent to mention here that the Redmi Note 13 series is set to launch in India today. However, there is no confirmation about the exact models that will be launched worldwide, but as three models are being launched in India, we expect the same for the global launch.

For the Indian models, the company has already confirmed a few of their specifications. These include a 120Hz AMOLED display with thin bezels, a lightweight 173.5 grams body, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. If we talk about performance, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. Moreover, there will be a 108 MP main camera along with 33W fast charging.

Furthermore, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is going to feature a double-sided glass body, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The pro model will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip and there will be a 200MP camera on the rear side along with a large 5,100 mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging.

In terms of memory space, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ will offer choices of 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, while the other two variants will have memory options of 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Also read:

Check out New Xiaomi Black Shark S1 Pro Smartwatch with ChatGPT Integration