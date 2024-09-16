Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Series – Official Launch Date & Rumored Specs

Xiaomi is getting ready to hold a big event this month for the launch of the highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 series, the company announced. The launch event will also mark the 10th anniversary of the Redmi Note lineup. According to the company, a staggering 420 million units of the Redmi Note series have been sold worldwide.

As expected, the upcoming Note 14 models will arrive with new specs and improved performance compared to their predecessors. Reports suggest that the upcoming series will be featuring three models including the standard Note 14, Note 14 Pro, and Note 14 Pro Plus. The Pro and Pro Plus models are expected to be equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7350 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets respectively. It is pertinent to mention here that the mentioned chipsets haven’t been used in any smartphone model.

Till now, the company has disclosed the specs of the Note 14 series, however, rumors suggest that the Note 14 Pro will boast a 1.5K resolution curved display. If rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first time a Redmi Pro to feature a curved screen.

Sources also indicated that Redmi will focus more on durability for the Redmi Note 14 series. According to Redmi’s GM, one of the phones from the Note 14 lineup could receive an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. In addition, a new water injury protection feature may also be rolled, which will offer additional security even if the phone’s chassis is exposed to water.

As the launch date approaches near, stay tuned with us to know more about the phone.

