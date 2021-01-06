Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 9T globally on January 8. Xiaomi hasn’t officially shared any information, but Amazon Germany has revealed the phone’s specs and prices. The Redmi Note 9T has the Dimensity 800U, which is a mid-range chipset from MediaTek.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will be Launched on January 8 Globally

Stay tuned for the brand new #RedmiNote9T launch event on January 8th, at 20:00 (GMT+8). Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you. #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/lcSxlhFxZu — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 4, 2021

The hardware of the phone is running with support of 10-based MIUI 12. The phone has NFC and stereo speakers support while the internal storage of the phone is 4GB that handles the multitasking.

The body of the phone is made of plastic and will be available in purple and charcoal colors. The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a 48MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

The new Redmi Note 9T will also support 5G networks. A this moment, it is not clear that whether its specifications will different from the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or not. Amazon Germany has mistakenly already revealed other specs and EU pricing. The price of the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be €229.90.

Other Expected Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T:

BODY Dimensions 162 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.36 in) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ) Size 6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

PLATFORM OS Android 10, MIUI 12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G57 MC3

MEMORY Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM UFS 2.2

MAIN CAMERA Triple 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm Video [email protected]