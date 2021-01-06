Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T will be Launched on January 8 Globally
Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 9T globally on January 8. Xiaomi hasn’t officially shared any information, but Amazon Germany has revealed the phone’s specs and prices. The Redmi Note 9T has the Dimensity 800U, which is a mid-range chipset from MediaTek.
Stay tuned for the brand new #RedmiNote9T launch event on January 8th, at 20:00 (GMT+8).
Also, we have #MoreThanPhones surprise for you. #ReadySet5G pic.twitter.com/lcSxlhFxZu
— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 4, 2021
The hardware of the phone is running with support of 10-based MIUI 12. The phone has NFC and stereo speakers support while the internal storage of the phone is 4GB that handles the multitasking.
The body of the phone is made of plastic and will be available in purple and charcoal colors. The phone features a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a 48MP main camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.
The new Redmi Note 9T will also support 5G networks. A this moment, it is not clear that whether its specifications will different from the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G or not. Amazon Germany has mistakenly already revealed other specs and EU pricing. The price of the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage will be €229.90.
Other Expected Specs of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T:
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm (6.38 x 3.04 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent coating
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz, 450 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.53 inches, 104.7 cm2 (~83.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, MIUI 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC3
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|13 MP, f/2.3, 29mm (standard), 1/3.1″, 1.12µm
|Video
|[email protected]
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio