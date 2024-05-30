Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro Gets A New Version With 5G Support

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Pad Pro in global markets. The highly anticipated Pro variant joins the Redmi Pad and the Redmi Pad SE, bringing some differentials over its predecessors like the outstanding Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. Apart from the advancements over the vanilla model, there is no cellular connectivity on the current variant. However, the good news is that the tablet is getting a new version with 5G support and a dual SIM slot.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Is The Same Device Inside & Out As its WiFi-Only Sibling

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is built around a 12.1” IPS LCD with 2,560 x 1,600px resolution. It comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it has Gorilla Glass 3 on top, and the panel offers 600 nits peak brightness. There are two large circles on the back. One is for the 8 MP camera and the other is for the LED flash. The front-facing selfie snapper is also 8 MP. Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro runs HyperOS out of the box, based on Android 14. Furthermore, the Redmi Pad has a massive 10,000 mAh battery that supports up to 33W fast charging, quad speakers, dual microphones, and a microSD slot.

The tablet is a great contender for multimedia with a Quad-Speaker arrangement for immersive audio. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. The 5G version also supports the Network Sync like the Wi-Fi variant. For those unaware, Network Sync is a One-Tap solution to connect the tablet to your phone’s hotspot. However, it may not be so useful on a tablet that brings 5G connectivity.

The Pad Pro 5G has two prices. The price tag of CNY 1,999 ($275/€255) is set for the 6/128 GB version while CNY 2,399 ($330/€305) is for the 8/256 GB variant. The tablet is already up for sale in China in a Dark Grey color but Xiaomi has promised more color options once it goes global.