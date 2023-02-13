Xiaomi Redmi Smartphones Launch Prices vs Current Prices – Say Goodbye to Budget Segment

Advertisement

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has always impressed users by launching exceptional smartphones in the market. Specifically, the company is a leading brand in the budget and midrange device segment. Xiaomi’s subsidiary Redmi was the dominant player in these price segments. However, you will be shocked to know that the smartphones that were available at a budget price (PKR 20k-30k) are now available at lower midrange (PKR 40k-55k) prices. So, will you purchase a Xiaomi Redmi smartphone by paying PKR 10K – PKR 50k more than last year or at the price at which the smartphone was launched?

The global recession is imminent, and third-world nations like Pakistan are among the hardest hit countries. Foreign exchange reserves are dwindling as inflation reaches historic heights. Due to this, all businesses, including the smartphone industry, are experiencing a crisis. The prices of mobile phones have risen significantly over the past year. In addition, the national telecom regulator PTA has added to the suffering of the populace by imposing outrageous tax increases.

To give you a better idea, we are going to make a comparison between launch prices and current prices of Xiaomi Redmi smartphones.

Launch Prices vs Current Prices (Xiaomi Redmi)

Xiaomi Devices New Prices (PKR) Old Prices (PKR) Redmi A1+ 2GB/32GB 19,999/- 29,999/- Redmi A1+ 3GB/32GB 22,999/- 32,999/- Redmi 10A 3GB/64GB 22,999/- 37,999/- Redmi 10A 4GB/128GB 26,499/- 40,999/- Redmi 10C 4GB/64GB 29,999/- 40,999/- Redmi Note 11 4GB/128GB 39,999/- 54,999/- Redmi Note 11 6GB/128GB 42,999/- 59,999/-

As clearly evident in the above-mentioned table, all Redmi smartphone prices have increased dramatically. Literally, there is no more budget segment as even the most low-key smartphone is available for PKR 30k. Similarly, the midrange phones are touching the 100k mark, and flagship phones reaching 400k-500k which is out of reach for the majority of people.

