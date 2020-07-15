Xiaomi keeps on making mistakes and this time the Chinese company has trouble with getting the right updates for Mi A3. The mobile tech giant has rolled out Android 10 updates several times and now rolled out a Mexican firmware update to Mi A3 globally, which is creating problems for people who updated it. After some blunder, Xiaomi has asked its users not to install this update.

Xiaomi Released Wrong Update for Mi A3 that Disables Second SIM Card

On Mi community forum, the company asked Xiaomi users to not Instal the over-the-air V11.0.3.0.QFQMXTC update that is rolled out for global variant. The poor users who already had installed the update have complained that their devices are not recognizing the second SIM. This update which doesn’t,t show a build number is for Mexican career Telcel Mi A3 phones exclusively. People who accidentally installed it also got a boot animation.

Got a random 1.4GB update from @XiaomiIndia on my #mia3

Now my simcard isn’t getting detected and when I boot my phone, there’s some telcel written. Language has changed to some other. @MiIndiaSupport help. Can’t make or receive calls. What kind of joke is this? pic.twitter.com/W5WtveopSs — Dakshit Shah (@DakshitShah) July 13, 2020

So the new update is 1.4 GB in size and since it has no build number, users thought that it was the latest security patch, but in actual it was June 2020 update for Telcel Mi A3 phones.

While telling about it, Xiaomi said:

“We are aware of the software update issue on a few Mi A3 devices. On further investigation, we have identified it to be a technical issue due to which a software update not meant for global users, was shared inadvertently. “This issue has been fixed already from our side and our technical teams are working on a recovery solution that will be rolled out soon.”

So soon company is going to fix the issue and those who are affected by this will be relieved soon.

