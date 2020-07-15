Xiaomi Releases Redmi 9A in Pakistan

Xiaomi Releases Redmi 9A in Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan 15.07.2019  Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of Redmi 9A in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9A features MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Retailing at PKR 14,599, Redmi 9A will be available for purchase online from Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk along with limited number bundle offer of Piston Basic Handsfree and also it will be available nationwide with pre-booking from 8th July, in which one Piston Basic Handsfree will be given free along with smartphone. Redmi 9A will be launched and available for sale from 15th July 9PM.

Redmi 9A quick specs:

 

 Redmi 9A
Display6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display

400 nit (typ) brightness

Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ)

TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification

Reading mode

Rear camera13MP main camera
Front camera5MP front camera
Dimension164.9*77.07*9.0mm
ProcessorMediaTek Helio G25

12nm process technology

Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0 GHz

Weight194g
SecurityFace Unlock
Charging5000mAh (typ) battery

Supports 10W charging

10W in-box charger

Network supportDual 4G standby
ConnectivityMicro USB

3.5mm headphone jack

SystemMIUI 12 based on Android 10
Variant2GB+32GB

Expandable storage up to 512GB

Available colorGranite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue

 

Find product information click here: https://bit.ly/3hdnUnV

 

