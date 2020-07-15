Lahore, Pakistan 15.07.2019 Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the release of Redmi 9A in Pakistan today. This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a massive 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone. Redmi 9A features MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Xiaomi Releases Redmi 9A in Pakistan

Retailing at PKR 14,599, Redmi 9A will be available for purchase online from Mistore.pk and Daraz.pk along with limited number bundle offer of Piston Basic Handsfree and also it will be available nationwide with pre-booking from 8th July, in which one Piston Basic Handsfree will be given free along with smartphone. Redmi 9A will be launched and available for sale from 15th July 9PM.

Redmi 9A quick specs:

Redmi 9A Display 6.53” HD+ Dot Drop display 400 nit (typ) brightness Color contrast ratio: 1500:1 (typ) TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification Reading mode Rear camera 13MP main camera Front camera 5MP front camera Dimension 164.9*77.07*9.0mm Processor MediaTek Helio G25 12nm process technology Octa-core CPU, up to 2.0 GHz Weight 194g Security Face Unlock Charging 5000mAh (typ) battery Supports 10W charging 10W in-box charger Network support Dual 4G standby Connectivity Micro USB 3.5mm headphone jack System MIUI 12 based on Android 10 Variant 2GB+32GB Expandable storage up to 512GB Available color Granite Gray, Peacock Green, Sky Blue