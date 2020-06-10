The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, under its Mijia platform, has released an upgraded version of the previously launched Mijia T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush. Mijia T500C Sonic Toothbrush comes with a design profile just like its predecessor. It arrives with a sleek white case for storage, and the toothbrush heads can now be replaced. This replacement alteration can certainly boost its sales.

Xiaomi Reveals MIJIA T500C Magnetic Smart Sonic Toothbrush

The electrical toothbrush is powered by a high-frequency 2nd generation magnetic suspension sonic vibration motor that can support up to 31,000 vibrations every 60 seconds. In addition to that, the e-toothbrush comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating along with overvoltage sensor reminders and a wireless induction charging.

To improve the user’s brushing posture, angle, range, and to offer maximum cleaning, the sonic e-toothbrush is equipped with a high-precision acceleration sensor. Also, Mijia T500C has a smart, overpressure reminder that cautions the user if the brushing force is too powerful. The overpressure reminder radiates the power indicator and lessens the vibration intensity.

Furthermore, Xiaomi’s Electric Toothbrush features three modes. These are the standard cleaning mode for daily use, soft mode of sensitive gums, and a default beginner mode that can be customized by using the Mijia app.

Currently, the Mijia T500C sonic toothbrush is available for sale in mainland China and it costs around $38. For comparison, the earlier launched Mijia T500 Sonic Electric Toothbrush costs $28.

Check out? The Upcoming Xiaomi’s Face Mask Can Support Face Unlock