Xiaomi Reveals MIUI 14 Supported Devices, Launch Date & Features

After much anticipation from users, Xiaomi has MIUI 14 official. The company has made us quite excited by announcing the new features coming in its Android Skin MIUI 14 which will launch alongside with Xiaomi 13 series. The launch is going to take place on coming Sunday. Following this, Xiaomi has revealed MIUI 14 Supported Devices and features

Like always, the updated MIUI platform focus on system space optimization and faster operations. While telling about the upcoming update Xiaomi revealed that MIUI 14 will cut unremovable system applications down to eight which means it will take up to 1.5 GB less system space. This software will reduce the system memory consumption and introduces optimizations for third-party apps helping them run faster and smoother.

Furthermore, MIUI 14 brings minor visual changes to Xiaomi devices. Users would be able to choose four different icon sizes and would be able to add interactive things such as cat avatars and more to make their home screen appealing. Other than this, it also offers new widgets, customizable folders, and other design tweaks to the system.

Xiaomi AI assistant version 6.0 is also coming along with a new recommendation function. This function automatically learns about user habits and provides shortcuts to payment and transportation codes.

Coming to privacy, MIUI 14 has enhanced on-device operations to keep activities more private. The company has revealed that the new OS will be based on local computing, covering over 30 system scenarios, including image recognition, text extraction from photos, subtitles for video calls, recording and translation, and more.