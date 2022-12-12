Xiaomi Reveals MIUI 14 Supported Devices, Launch Date & Features
After much anticipation from users, Xiaomi has MIUI 14 official. The company has made us quite excited by announcing the new features coming in its Android Skin MIUI 14 which will launch alongside with Xiaomi 13 series. The launch is going to take place on coming Sunday. Following this, Xiaomi has revealed MIUI 14 Supported Devices and features
Like always, the updated MIUI platform focus on system space optimization and faster operations. While telling about the upcoming update Xiaomi revealed that MIUI 14 will cut unremovable system applications down to eight which means it will take up to 1.5 GB less system space. This software will reduce the system memory consumption and introduces optimizations for third-party apps helping them run faster and smoother.
Furthermore, MIUI 14 brings minor visual changes to Xiaomi devices. Users would be able to choose four different icon sizes and would be able to add interactive things such as cat avatars and more to make their home screen appealing. Other than this, it also offers new widgets, customizable folders, and other design tweaks to the system.
Xiaomi AI assistant version 6.0 is also coming along with a new recommendation function. This function automatically learns about user habits and provides shortcuts to payment and transportation codes.
Coming to privacy, MIUI 14 has enhanced on-device operations to keep activities more private. The company has revealed that the new OS will be based on local computing, covering over 30 system scenarios, including image recognition, text extraction from photos, subtitles for video calls, recording and translation, and more.
MIUI 14 release schedule
Xiaomi has given an official release schedule for MIUI 14 for its devices in China sp for global release we will have to wait longer. The first batch of Xiaomi phones will start receiving MIUI 14 beginning January 2023. The device from the list shared in the Chinese language that will also be available throughout the globe includes Xiaomi 12 series phones. Other devices in the list include some Redmi K50 series phones that were launched globally as Poco devices.
MIUI 14 Update Timeline
As mentioned, the latest MIUI 14 update will start rolling out to the first batch of supported devices in February 2023. Here’s the list of devices:
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 2
- Redmi K50 Pro
- Redmi K50
- Redmi K50 Extreme Edition
- Redmi K50 Gaming Edition
