As one of the top three smartphone brands worldwide, Xiaomi has consistently utilized chipsets from major suppliers like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and the Shanghai-based Unisoc, formerly known as Spreadtrum. Recently, there have been reports suggesting that Xiaomi and Unisoc have collaborated to develop a new 4nm chipset. A recent development indicates that this collaboration will yield the first Xiaomi in-house 5G chipset, which will launch in early 2025.

The news comes from reliable tipster Yogesh Brar, who shared some key insights about the upcoming Xiaomi chip. According to Brar, the chipset will be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm N4P process, which is known for its efficiency and performance capabilities. This advanced technology will deliver performance on par with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a flagship chip that powered high-end smartphones in 2021 and 2022. The new chipset will also include a 5G modem developed by Unisoc, further enhancing its capabilities in connectivity and speed.

Xiaomi Set to Launch Its In-House 5G Chipset in Early 2025

This move marks a significant step for Xiaomi as it aims to increase its footprint in the smartphone market by developing its own chipsets. While Xiaomi is famous for its innovative smartphones and smart devices, this venture into chipset development is not entirely new for the company. In 2017, Xiaomi launched the Mi 5c smartphone, featuring its first in-house chipset, the Surge S1. The Surge S1 was a mid-range SoC built on a 28nm process and featured eight Cortex A53 cores. Four of these cores clocked at 2.2 GHz for high-performance tasks, while the other four clocked at 1.4 GHz for efficiency, accompanied by a Mali-T860 GPU for graphics.

The Surge S1 was a noteworthy step for Xiaomi, showcasing its ambition to reduce reliance on third-party chip suppliers and enhance its technological independence. However, since the launch of the Mi 5c, Xiaomi has focused on collaborating with established chipset manufacturers for its devices. The partnership with Unisoc to develop a 4nm chipset signals Xiaomi’s renewed interest in custom chipset development, which could lead to more tailored and optimized performance for its devices.

The introduction of this new chipset in early 2025 could position Xiaomi more favourably in the competitive smartphone market, allowing the company to offer high-performance devices with greater control over hardware and software integration. If successful, this collaboration could pave the way for future innovations and solidify Xiaomi’s reputation as a leader in smartphone technology. As the tech world eagerly anticipates further details, Xiaomi’s upcoming chipset represents a promising development in the ever-evolving landscape of mobile technology.

