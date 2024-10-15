Xiaomi has already announced the Redmi Note 14 Pro with 5G connectivity, but new developments suggest that a 4G variant is also on the way. The upcoming device, identified with the model number 24116RACCG, recently received certification from the FCC. The “G” in the model number confirms that this version is intended for global markets, ensuring availability beyond China.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G will likely feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, offering vibrant colours and smooth visuals. Users will have multiple configuration options with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage, making it suitable for multitasking and heavy apps. The phone will power a 5,500 mAh battery, promising long battery life with support for fast charging.

Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G: FCC Certification Confirms Global Release

On the software side, the phone will run Android 14, with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 1.0 interface layered on top. HyperOS will provide a smoother and more optimized user experience, with enhanced features and better resource management compared to previous MIUI versions.

Although the exact chipset remains unconfirmed, Xiaomi will use a MediaTek processor for this device. For reference, the Redmi Note 13 Pro 4G runs on the Helio G99 Ultra, a reliable SoC for budget smartphones. Some rumours speculate that Xiaomi could opt for the Helio G100, a potential successor that might offer improved performance and energy efficiency. This would ensure the 4G model delivers a smooth user experience despite lacking 5G connectivity.

While Xiaomi has yet to officially announce the launch date for the Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G, the FCC certification suggests it’s close to release. With the model targeted at global markets, it could provide a more affordable alternative for users who don’t require 5G support but still want a high-performing smartphone.

Stay tuned for more updates as Xiaomi reveals additional details, including pricing and launch timelines.

