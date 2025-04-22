Xiaomi is getting ready to launch a game-changing smartphone — the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. The launch is scheduled for April 24, and tech lovers around the world are excited. This phone is making headlines because it will be the first smartphone ever to feature the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. With benchmark scores crossing 2.4 million, it promises lightning-fast performance.

The Redmi Turbo series has always focused on delivering strong performance at a mid-range price. But the Turbo 4 Pro is set to take that a step further. It may change how people view non-flagship phones.

Xiaomi Set to Redefine Mid-Range Phones with Turbo 4 Pro

Powerful Performance at Its Core

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor is the star of the show. It brings full-core power, allowing users to enjoy smooth gaming, fast app loading, and easy multitasking. This chip is designed to bring flagship-level performance to more affordable devices.

To support this power, Xiaomi has also added its most advanced cooling system yet. The phone includes a dual-loop 3D cooling system. This will help keep the phone cool during long gaming sessions or heavy use.

Also included is Rage Engine 4.0, which boosts gaming performance by maintaining high and stable frame rates. With this, users can enjoy a console-like gaming experience on their phone.

Stunning Display and Premium Design

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro doesn’t stop at performance. It also brings a beautiful display. The phone features a 6.83-inch flat LTPS screen with 1.5K resolution. This means users can expect clear, crisp visuals whether they’re watching videos or playing games.

The display has super thin bezels, just 1.5mm on three sides and 1.9mm on the bottom. This gives the phone a modern, sleek look. Xiaomi is also using top-quality materials to ensure the display has high colour accuracy and brightness, just like its high-end models.

The body of the phone also stands out. It has a metal frame instead of the usual plastic found in mid-range phones. The back is made of soft mist glass, which feels premium and adds durability.

Full Specifications (Leaked)

Here’s what the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is expected to offer:

Processor : Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Display : 6.83-inch LTPS, 1.5K resolution

: 6.83-inch LTPS, 1.5K resolution Battery : Around 7550mAh with 90W fast charging

: Around 7550mAh with 90W fast charging Camera : Dual setup – 50MP main + 8MP secondary

: Dual setup – 50MP main + 8MP secondary Security : Short-throw optical fingerprint scanner

: Short-throw optical fingerprint scanner Build: Metal frame and glass back

A New Trend for the Industry

Xiaomi may be the first to launch a phone with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, but other brands are not far behind. Companies like iQOO, OPPO, and Meizu are also preparing to use this new chip in their upcoming phones.

The launch of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro could set a new standard for performance in the mid-range segment. It shows that powerful hardware is no longer just for expensive flagship models.

