Xiaomi shows off new ‘LiquidCool’ technology for Smartphones

Xiaomi has unveiled a new Loop LiquidCool technology that it claims would ensure efficient cooling of smartphone processors. The heat dissipation system launched by the Chinese smartphone company is said to segregate hot air and cooling liquid circulations, reducing heat concerns on mobile phones. The Loop LiquidCool Technology is inspired by cooling systems used in aerospace technologies.

Why your smartphone needs LiquidCool Technology?

If you’re a smartphone user, it’s critical to maintain your cool. The higher the temperature, the faster your battery will lose its ability to store energy efficiently. If you are constantly exposed to high temperatures, the battery and even the processor may be permanently damaged. Xiaomi claims that the new technology works in the same way as VC liquid cooling. Despite this, traditional VC systems do not have distinct gas and liquid channels. The pump in Loop LiquidCool Technology has a particular gas pipe design that, according to the manufacturer, reduces air passage resistance by 30% and increases heat transfer capacity by 100%.

How It works?

The Evaporator segment is where heat from the chipset causes liquid to evaporate, and that hot gas goes down a pipe to cool in the Condenser (for example, by using the metal frame as a heat sink) and turn back into liquid. This liquid then flows to the Refill chamber, which feeds the Evaporator, resuming the cycle. First and foremost, the hot gas and the cool liquid must be kept separate. The employment of Tesla valves to ensure that the circulation goes in the appropriate direction is the second key alteration.

TakeAway

Xiaomi claims that its design is adaptable and can be modified to accommodate additional components, such as the battery, camera modules, and other components.