Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Makes Its Way To Global Market

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jun 22, 2022
Xiaomi added a newer Smart Band 7 to its popular Band series almost a month back.  Recently, we have come to know that the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is now making its way to the global market.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Specs

The newly launched model of the smart band series comes with some promising features. The company has brought the largest screen yet for a Xiaomi Smart Band at 1.62-inches. The smart band comes with the AMOLED panel carrying 490x192px resolution. In addition to that, it also supports Always-on Display (AOD) which was not available in its predecessor. Furthermore, the Band 7 has a new feature named as the automatic SpO2 tracking which notifies you if your blood oxygen level drops below 90%. Isn’t it amazing?

The highly anticipated Smart Band 7 retains the 14-day rated battery life. It charges via the same two-pin magnetic charger. Moreover, Mi Band 7 comes with over 100 watch faces and 110+ sports modes with auto-detection. It also comes with health tracking features. You can get 24/7 heart rate measurements as well as sleep and stress tracking alongside female health tracking. The best part is that the smart band is 5ATM water-resistant. So, it can track your swims without any hassle.

The latest reports revealed that the NFC version of the Smart Band 7 will remain exclusive to China. However, it will eventually make its way to global markets later in collaboration with Mastercard. Xiaomi Band 7 color options include black, blue, ivory, orange, olive, and pink solid-colored silicone straps. It also comes in several camouflage and neon options. Smart Band 7 Price is set at €59.99. However, you can get a discounted price down to €49.99 at early purchase.

