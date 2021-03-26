Due to many issues including Covid-19, less production, and more companies entering the smartphone market, there is a global chip shortage and many mobile manufacturers have become a victim of it. Not only mobile companies but computers, gaming systems, and even automobiles are affected by it. Due to this, people are unable to buy PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nvidia GPU these days. Sadly, due to the shortage of chips, smartphone prices may increase. Among many other smartphone brands, Xiaomi has also announced that Xiaomi Smartphones are about to become more expensive.

Xiaomi Smartphones to Become Expensive due to Global Chip Shortage

While discussing the company’s fourth-quarter earnings, Xiaomi ‘s president Wang Xiang indirectly revealed that the prices of handsets may increase this year.

“We will continue to optimize the costs of our hardware devices, that’s for sure. To be honest, we will do our best to offer the best price we can to consumers. But sometimes, we may have to pass part of the cost increase to the consumer in different cases.”

Previously, Samsung had also discussed the same issue of increasing the cost of smartphones due to the shortage of chips throughout the globe. In the case of Xiaomi, which is relatively affordable as compared to other brands, the company might have to reduce its profit margins.

So if you are planning to buy a Xiaomi device, then you should expect a little bit more prices as compared to before. Let us wait and watch how much Xiaomi’s prices will inflate this year. Till then, enjoy the newly launched Xiaomi black shark 4 series at an affordable price.

