Xiaomi Surprised with a New product “Graphene Smart Heating Mattress”

Xiaomi shocks us again one more day with another fascinating product for sale in the motherland, the Graphene Smart Heating Mattress. An electric mattress cover delivers intelligent heating due to its graphene technology. The new product is with a simple-color graphene smart heating mattress under crowdfunding.

Xiaomi Heating Mattress Specifications & Features

Two separate versions are available, a single-person 90 cm x 195 cm model and a two-person 150 cm x two cm model. The two-person model supports left and right splitting and double controls. The mattress is around 1 cm thick and has five layers of material with a layered pattern.

Sandwich and breathable fabrics, which have strong moisture absorption and air permeability, are made on the front and back sides. When you lay down, you can feel soft and warm. The heating layer of graphene fiber in the center produces constant heat. Simple graphene color, smart heat mattress uses graphene technology with outstanding conductivity in thermal and electricity.

Modify the heating from sheet heating to linear heating. The electrical blankets would not be overheated or overcooled partially. The precise adjustment of 5 temperature ranges (32 ° C-60 °C) is more versatile than other electrical blankets with three only low, medium, and high-temperature change levels. This means that the blanket meets multiple people’s temperature requirements. It can even clear mites from our mattress or room textiles, through its more advanced 60oC mode and remove any sign of humidity.

Xiaomi Heating Mattress Price and Availability

The price is 299 yuan (about $43) for a single person and a 499 yuan ($73) for two persons for this new mattress cover. It is available only on Youpin right now but we shall most definitely see it on AliExpress and other sites for sale in a very short time.

