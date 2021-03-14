Xiaomi is really striving hard to make itself a leading brand around the globe. Xiaomi VP Lu Weibing went on Weibo to promote two upcoming phones by Xiaomi. One is the “machine king” and the other is an “e-sports game phone”.

Xiaomi Teases Two Upcoming Phones- A King Phone and A Gaming One

He also said that if people want those devices they should “wait a little bit”, not specifying how much exactly. Although, he did nor reveal the name of the devices. But we are pretty sure that these will be Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and the Black Shark 4. Both devices will launch later this year.

Additionally, both will offer Snapdragon 888 chipsets with the Ultra focusing on imaging with a periscope zoom camera (either 5x or 10x) and the gaming phone possibly bringing a refresh rate above 120Hz.

On the other hand, Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone with support for 200W wired, wireless and reverse wireless charging of a 5,000mAh battery. The company is planning to launch the device with 200W charging in the second half of the year. It is also expected that the company will bring the technology to the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

Mi 11 Ultra will be a true flagship device. It will come with many extraordinary specs. One of these could be a 200W charging speed. Although, the company has not uttered anything regarding this. But we will get more official information in the coming days.

Recommended Reading: Xiaomi Smartphone with 200W Charging to Launch in H2 2021