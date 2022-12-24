Advertisement

We already know that Xiaomi is working on its flagship series, Redmi K60. The series has appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the series. Xiaomi will announce the Redmi K60 series on December 27 in China. The brand confirmed the date on Weibo, and it also revealed the new series will not include a Gaming version.

Xiaomi to Announce Redmi K60 Series on December 27

The series will feature a K60 phone with a triple camera on the back, including a periscope shooter, which will be a first for the Redmi brand.

In a series of teasers on Redmi’s Weibo page, the company stated the performance of its flagship smartphone is now good enough for mobile gaming and there is no need for a dedicated version.

There are four days until the event in which we hope we’ll learn more details and specs through official teasers. Brand manager William Lu revealed one of the phones, likely the vanilla Redmi K60 will have a Dimensity 8200 chipset. The previous reports revealed that the Redmi K60 Pro will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Anyhow, the upcoming phone will most likely have a QHD+ screen. It will have a massive 5,500 mAh battery. Additionally, the phone will have a 48MP camera with OIS but we have no info on which sensor it’s going to be.

