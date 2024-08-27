Xiaomi is reportedly developing a groundbreaking buttonless smartphone and it is aiming for a launch in the first half of next year. This innovative device, currently codenamed Zhuque, will distinguish itself from other smartphones by completely eliminating traditional buttons, such as volume rockers and power buttons.

What makes this project intriguing is the uncertainty surrounding what will replace the conventional buttons. Although specific details are still under wraps, there are several possibilities. Xiaomi might opt for gesture controls, which could involve specific swipes or taps on the device’s sides to adjust the volume or power on the device. Another possibility is the use of pressure-sensitive edges, where squeezing the phone could perform various functions. Voice commands are also a viable alternative, allowing users to control the phone using voice-activated commands. These innovative approaches could provide a seamless and futuristic user experience.

Xiaomi to Launch Buttonless Smartphone Next Year

In addition to its button-less design, the Zhuque will feature an under-display selfie camera. While other companies, like Samsung, have already experimented with this technology, Xiaomi aims to improve upon previous attempts. The goal is to deliver a more refined under-display camera that captures high-quality selfies while maintaining an uninterrupted screen experience.

Under the hood, the Zhuque will be powered by the forthcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 SoC. This chipset offers significant performance improvements over its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, to debut this October. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 4 SoC will also be featured in the Xiaomi 15S Pro, another highly anticipated device from Xiaomi, slated for release between April and June 2025. The use of this advanced processor should ensure that the Zhuque delivers robust performance and efficient power management.

While the concept of a button-less smartphone is exciting, we will see whether the Zhuque will become a mainstream success or end up as a niche product, similar to previous attempts by other manufacturers, like the Meizu Zero. The Meizu Zero, launched a few years ago, was the first phone to go buttonless but did not achieve widespread popularity, primarily due to limited practicality and consumer adoption.

With its ambitious design and cutting-edge technology, Xiaomi’s Zhuque has the potential to reshape smartphone design standards. However, its success will depend on how well the company can integrate new controls to replace traditional buttons and whether consumers are ready to embrace such a radically different device. As we await more details and the eventual launch, Xiaomi’s innovative approach continues to generate buzz and anticipation in the tech world.

See Also: Xiaomi Set to Launch Its In-House 5G Chipset in Early 2025