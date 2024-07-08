Xiaomi to Launch Mix Fold 4 and First Flip Phone This July

The wait for the next generation foldable phone is over. Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch of the Mix Fold 4 for this July. But that’s not all. In a surprising twist, Xiaomi is also throwing their hat into the ring of the clamshell foldable market with the introduction of their first-ever flip phone, the Mix Flip.

This news comes from a post by Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun on their social media platform. While details are still scarce, the announcement has sent ripples of excitement through the tech world.

Mix Fold 4: The Book Unfolds

The Mix Fold 4 is the successor to the Mix Fold 3, which launched last year in China. While specific details remain under wraps, it’s expected to be a powerhouse foldable featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Following the trend of its predecessor, the Mix Fold 4 will likely be a book-style foldable similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. This design unfolds to reveal a tablet-sized display, perfect for multitasking and entertainment.

Mix Flip: A New Chapter for Xiaomi

The real head-turner is the announcement of the Mix Flip. This marks Xiaomi’s foray into the clamshell foldable market, currently dominated by Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series. Clamshell phones offer a compact design that unfolds to reveal a larger display. They are particularly popular with users who prefer a phone that can easily fit in a pocket.

With the Mix Flip, Xiaomi is hoping to capture a share of this growing market segment.

Pricing and Availability: A Guessing Game

The launch date for both phones is confirmed for July, but specific dates and pricing details are yet to be revealed. However, considering the premium nature of foldable phones, we can expect a price tag on the higher end. It will be interesting to see how Xiaomi positions their new devices against established players like Samsung.

A Folding Future for Xiaomi

The launch of the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip signifies Xiaomi’s commitment to the foldable phone market. With these new devices, Xiaomi offers consumers a wider range of options, catering to both book-style and clamshell preferences. As the technology matures and prices become more competitive, foldable phones are expected to become increasingly mainstream. Xiaomi’s bold move positions them well to capitalize on this growing trend.