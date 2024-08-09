Xiaomi to Launch Smartphone with 7500 mAh Battery with 100W Charging

Xiaomi, known for pioneering fast charging technology, is now shifting its focus to building bigger batteries rather than pursuing ever-faster charging rates. This change in strategy comes as the company aims to balance high performance with better battery life, providing users with a more efficient and long-lasting power source for their smartphones. According to Digital Chat Station on their Weibo channel, Xiaomi is developing technology that will incorporate a 7000 mAh battery with 120W charging or a 7500 mAh battery with 100W charging into its smartphones. This development represents a significant move away from the company’s previous emphasis on ultra-fast charging.

Here are the combinations currently under consideration at Xiaomi’s R&D centre in Nanjing Science and Technology Park, China:

Capacity Charging Rate Full Charge Time 5,000 mAh 120W 18 minutes 5,500 mAh 100W 34 minutes 6,000 mAh 120W 30 minutes 6,5000 mAh 100W 49 minutes 7,000 mAh 120W 40 minutes 7,5000 mAh 100W 63 minutes

Xiaomi is not alone in this trend. Other major smartphone manufacturers such as Honor, vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme are also moving towards batteries with higher capacity, often using silicon-carbon cells. These cells offer higher energy density, which translates to longer battery life without necessarily having the fastest charging speeds seen previously.

For instance, the vivo X Fold3 features a 5,500 mAh battery with 80W charging in a slim 4.7 mm body, while the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro comes with a 6,100 mAh battery capable of 100W charging. These examples show a broader industry shift towards enhancing battery capacity and overall device longevity.

Xiaomi’s strategy indicates a focus on providing a more balanced and user-friendly experience. By integrating larger batteries, the company aims to reduce the frequency of recharges needed throughout the day, thereby enhancing user convenience. This approach is particularly beneficial for users who rely heavily on their smartphones for various tasks, from communication to entertainment and productivity.

While Xiaomi has yet to announce which device will first feature this new battery technology, the company’s move towards larger battery capacities with respectable charging speeds is a clear indication of its commitment to improving overall battery performance. This strategy reflects a broader industry trend prioritizing practical battery life improvements over the race for ever-faster charging rates.