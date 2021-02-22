Xiaomi has successfully secured a prominent position in the the smartphone market, and also manufactured home appliances, and lifestyle products for its users. Now the 6Park has reported that the Xiaomi Group is planning to introduce a smart electric car.

According to some other multiple sources, the Chinese tech giant is considering a strategic decision to manufacture the electric car. The sources also claimed that there are many variables. The project will directly be led by the smartphone maker’s Founder and CEO, Lei Jun.

Xiaomi to Manufacture a Smart Electric Car

Lei Jun had visited the US twice in 2013 to meet with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. And now it seems that its interest on the field has grown. Furthermore, the electric smart vehicles are getting popular in the market. So, it is not surprising that if the mobile manufacturing plans to expand its presence into an electric cars market.

Well, the company itself didn’t share anything officially yet and not even responded to any question regarding the manufacturing of electric car.

Xiaomi has yet to respond on this so we can’t share any detail at the moment. So, consider this news as a grain of salt and stay tuned for more, as we will inform you with more updates once we come to know additional information about any progress.

