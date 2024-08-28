Xiaomi to Soon Launch Redmi Note 14 5G Globally

Xiaomi is working on the new Redmi Note 14 series which will also include a 5G variant, revealed through the IMEI database. The database also revealed the model number of the phone, which is ‘24094RAD4G.’ It will help the users to navigate the phone on other listings or certifications easily. Moreover, the ‘G’ in the model number of the phone also indicates that it will be a global version. The database also confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi 14 5G may be close to a global launch.

However, the database didn’t provide any information about the specifications of the phone. According to the rumors, the Xiaomi Note 14 might feature a 45W fast-charging battery and is likely to be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.

The information about the chipset seems accurate, as a leak from Hyper OS source code recently revealed the model code of the smartphone along with the chipset name. The Dimensity 6100+ isn’t groundbreaking but provides 5G support. It is similar to Helio G99 however the 6100+ has an upgraded modem.

Earlier leaks have identified the code names for the Redmi Note 14 series. These include Beryl, Amethyst, and Malachite. The “Amethyst” model is speculated to be the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, which will probably arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

