According to some latest reports, Xiaomi might soon enter the desktop PC market. Xiaomi has already launched smartphones and laptops in the market. Now a couple of Windows PCs are on their way. Some reports were claiming that Xiaomi will unveil two Mini Desktop PC designs at the December 1 Xiaomi event. But due to the passing of Jiang Zemin – the former General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party, Xiaomi postponed that event. The Chinese company has yet to announce the new date of the event.

Xiaomi to Soon Launch the Mini Desktop PC

Some reports have revealed that one of the devices will be a mini PC. The Xiaomi Host Mini PC looks like a small form factor (SFF) design shown off in a barebones state. That is to say that the pictured system has a 100W XM22AL5X PSU installed and nothing else. We doubt that Xiaomi will be selling it as a bare-bones kit. So the rest of the hardware that goes in the box is yet to be announced.

The reports claimed that the PC will come with support for low-profile, half-height up to dual slot dedicated GPUs on a Mini-ITX motherboard. The case also has a custom plate on the back with the windows key and “M” key combo depicted on it. Perhaps Xiaomi is planning to override the key combo in Windows, which typically minimizes all of the windows. Another exciting feature is the mechanical switch mounted on the back of the Host Mini PC.

If we talk about its other PC, it is a mini PC in the Mac Mini of Intel NUC kind of form factor. It will be running an MD Ryzen 7 6800H APU – a 45W chip with a Radeon 680M RDNA2 iGPU, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD. The expected price of this PC could be CNY 3999 or right around $570.