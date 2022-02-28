The opening ceremony of the state-of-the-art Mobile Device Manufacturing Facility for the production of Xiaomi smartphones in Pakistan is scheduled for March 4th, 2022 at Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Kot Lakhpat, Lahore, according to Air Link Communication Limited (AIRLINK). The ceremony will be attended by Dr. Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan, according to the notice provided to PSX.

Xiaomi, the global consumer electronics and smartphone powerhouse, has partnered with Select Technologies (Pvt) Limited (SELECT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AIRLINK, as a manufacturing partner for the production of Xiaomi mobile phones in Pakistan, according to AIRLINK management.

Xiaomi to Start Smartphone Production in Pakistan From 4th March

Xiaomi is a multinational technological behemoth that now ranks 334th among Fortune Global 500 firms. In Q2-2021, it surpassed Apple as the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer, and it is now number one in Europe and several other important regions, including India. In 2021, Xiaomi shipped a total of 190.4 million smartphones, which is certainly a whopping figure.

Xiaomi, one of the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, is launching production in Pakistan, which is a historic moment for our country. This plan is estimated to generate $550 million in annual sales while also creating tens of thousands of employment opportunities in Pakistan. This manufacturing facility is a step forward in the direction of the Prime Minister’s “Make in Pakistan” vision, and it will have a significant impact on Pakistan’s economy, resulting in the export of locally manufactured Xiaomi smartphones.

