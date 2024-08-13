Xiaomi Unveils Global Launch Date for 14T Pro and MIX Flip

Tech giant Xiaomi has confirmed that its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14T Pro and MIX Flip smartphones will make their global debut on August 23rd. The announcement follows months of anticipation and leaks surrounding both devices.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is expected to be a powerhouse, boasting cutting-edge technology and premium features. The MIX Flip, on the other hand, promises to redefine the foldable smartphone experience with its innovative design and advanced capabilities.

The Xiaomi 14T 4G will be available in Lemon Green, Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Titan Black. on the other hand, the Pro variant will be available in three colors Titan Blue, Titan Black and Titan Gray Both devices will be 12GB or 512GB of storage, and Xiaomi 14T will also have 12GB and 256GB of storage. The Xiaomi MIX Flip 5G will be available in Purple and black with 12GB/ 512GB Storage Sole.

To cater to diverse consumer preferences, Xiaomi will offer a range of color options for both models. Furthermore, the company has revealed that multiple storage configurations will be available for each device, ensuring users can select the perfect option to suit their needs.

With less than two weeks to go until the official launch, excitement is building among tech enthusiasts and Xiaomi fans alike. As the countdown begins, expectations are high for these two flagship devices to deliver groundbreaking features and set new standards in the smartphone industry.