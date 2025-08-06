Xiaomi has announced a fresh new logo for its popular sub-brand Redmi. The first phone to feature the updated branding will be the upcoming Redmi 15 5G, which is scheduled to launch on August 19 in India.

The company revealed that the new Redmi logo will now appear in bold, red, uppercase letters. This marks a modern and more confident look for the brand, aligning with its growing global presence and evolving user base.

While the new visual identity was first introduced in China in November 2024 during the launch of the Redmi K80 series, it is now expanding to other countries. Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi 15 5G will be the first device outside China to showcase the new branding.

Xiaomi Unveils New Logo for Redmi, Starting with Redmi 15 5G

This signals the start of a broader rebranding rollout in other global markets, including countries like Pakistan, where Redmi smartphones are already widely popular. Although no official launch date for the new branding in Pakistan has been announced, it is expected that upcoming Redmi devices in the region will gradually adopt the refreshed logo.

Why the Change?

Xiaomi says the updated identity reflects the growth of the Redmi brand and its connection with users worldwide. According to the company, this change represents a more bold, modern, and youthful approach that matches the values of its customers across different markets.

In a press statement, Xiaomi shared that the redesign is part of its plan to strengthen Redmi’s independent identity while keeping its core promise—delivering high-quality technology at accessible prices.

Redmi’s Global Journey

Since its launch, Redmi has become one of the world’s most recognised smartphone brands. It has shipped over 1.1 billion devices globally, making it a major player in the affordable smartphone segment.

Redmi is famous for producing budget-friendly smartphones with strong performance. Models like the Redmi Note 4 and recent 5G devices such as the Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 13 5G have made advanced technology more accessible to millions.

Now, with the Redmi 15 5G, the company not only continues its focus on affordability and innovation but also steps into a new visual era.

What to Expect

The Redmi 15 5G will be the first phone to debut this new design identity outside China. It will act as a symbol of the brand’s new phase. Along with updated visuals, users can expect improved features and performance in line with Redmi’s usual offerings.

As Xiaomi continues to expand its presence in global markets like Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Europe, the new Redmi branding will likely become the standard across all new models.

In the coming months, more Redmi smartphones featuring the new logo will launch in various countries, marking a unified and refreshed look for the brand worldwide.