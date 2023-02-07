Xiaomi unveils Poco X5 Pro with Snapdragon 778G

Advertisement

Xiaomi has unveiled its Poco X5 series. The series includes two smartphones, Poco X5 and Poco X5 Pro. The Pro model has come with a 108 MP main camera. So Let’s have a look at the key specs of both smartphones.

Poco X5 Pro:

The high-end phone in the series is Poco X5 Pro. It features a slimmer design, measuring 7.9mm, making it the thinnest X-phone. Additionally, the phone comes with the Snapdragon 778G. It is a 6nm chip from TSMC with a high-end Adreno 642L GPU.

Moreover, the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also another variant with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Furthermore, the device runs on Android 12 with the Poco-specific MIUI 14.

Also, the phone has a 6.67″ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400px, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. If we talk about its cameras, it has a 108MP main module with a 1/1.52″ sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle module with a 120° field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera.

Additionally, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 67W fast charging. The phone will be available in Blue, Black and Yellow colours. The starting price of the phone is $300.

Poco X5:

The other phone in the series is Poco X5. It has the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 128 GB of storage. It also offers an 8 GB/256 GB configuration. The phone runs on the older MIUI 13 for Poco out of the box.

The display on the X5 is 6.67″ in size and has the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as the Pro model. The X5 has a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 118° field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera.

The phone also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The vanilla Poco X5 starts at $250 and it will be available in Blue, Black, and Green colours.