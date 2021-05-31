Today, the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi revealed its latest HyperCharge fast charging solutions to provide a hint to its users regarding its future smartphones. The latest 200W wired charging technology claims to charge a phone in just around 8 minutes. In addition to that, the company also revealed its 120W wireless charging that can charge a smartphone in just around 15 minutes. The claims if found to be precise can prove to be groundbreaking in the tech market.

Xiaomi Unveils the HyperCharge Technology with World’s Fastest Wired & Wireless Chargers

In the midst of last year, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10 Ultra as its pilot smartphone with a 120W fast charging solution. Now according to recent reports, the company is intending to roll out a 200W fast charging phone in the second half of the year. The 120W charging technology could fully charge the Mi 10 Ultra in under 23 minutes. So let’s take a look that in how much time the 200W HyperCharge technology by Xiaomi will take in charging the smartphone.

Now as you can see in the above-mentioned image, the 200W wired charging technology by Xiaomi has the ability to charge a 4,000mAh battery to 50 percent capacity in just 3 minutes. So, that’s hilarious! In addition to that, the 200W charger only takes 8 minutes to charge the battery to its full capacity.

On the other hand, the latest 120W wireless charging has the ability to charge a 4,000mAh battery to 10 precent in just 60 seconds, 50 percent in 7 minutes, and 100 precent in under 15 minutes. The 120W wired and 120W wireless HyperCharge solutions is provided along the custom build version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro.

The 120W wireless HyperCharge has come as a successor to the company’s 80W wireless charging, which was released last year. The 80W wireless charging technology can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just 19 minutes.