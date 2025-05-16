Xiaomi, one of the famous Chinese smartphone manufacturers, is famous for launching every range of smartphones with unique features. Now the company has also stepped into the race to develop its own processor. Xiaomi has officially revealed its very first self-developed mobile chipset, the XRING O1. This new chip marks a bold move by the company toward technological independence.

The announcement came directly from Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, who shared the exciting news on his social media. “I have a piece of news to impart to you: Xiaomi’s independently developed and self-designed mobile phone SoC chip, XRING O1, will be launched in late May. Thank you for the support!” he wrote.

Xiaomi Unveils XRING O1: Its First-Ever Self-Designed Mobile Chipset

This moment is historic for Xiaomi. It places the brand among big tech companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google. By designing its own processor, Xiaomi now has tighter control over how its software and hardware work together.

This shift isn’t just about performance. It’s about independence. Xiaomi no longer has to fully rely on outside chipmakers.

What We Know So Far

Some reports have also claimed that Xiaomi is working on a phone to launch with this chipset. Some leaks have also revealed the key specs of the phone. We currently do not know the name of the phone. Anyhow, the leaked specs are as follows:

Battery: 6100mAh (typical capacity)

6100mAh (typical capacity) Camera: 50MP triple rear camera setup

50MP triple rear camera setup Display: 6.73 inches, with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels

6.73 inches, with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels Processor: XRING O1

From these specs, it’s clear that Xiaomi is aiming high. The large battery and high-resolution display suggest a flagship-level experience. The camera setup hints at strong photography performance, a key feature for premium users.

Internal Details and Limited Launch

There’s more from earlier leaks as well. The phone is internally codenamed “dijun” and carries the model number 25042PN24C. But here’s something interesting: Xiaomi will launch this phone only in China, at least at first.

Why is Xiaomi launching the phone in China only? It’s likely a strategic move and quite obvious. Launching in its hometown will allow Xiaomi to refine and perfect the XRING O1’s performance before rolling it out globally. It’s a smart way to manage expectations and ensure quality.

Our Thoughts:

With the XRING O1, Xiaomi is no longer just following trends—it’s setting them. This is a big leap for the brand and could reshape the smartphone landscape in the months to come. Especially after Trump’s tariffs and ban on Chinese companies, it has become necessary for the brands to work independently. Not only Xiaomi, other Chinese companies are taking bold steps to tackle the situation.

