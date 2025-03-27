Xiaomi Users Can Enjoy Free Spotify Premium for 4 Months – Here’s How!

Xiaomi continues to strengthen its partnership with Spotify, offering free access to the popular Swedish music streaming service for its device owners. Since September 2024, Xiaomi users have enjoyed exclusive Spotify promotions, and the latest Xiaomi 15 series is no exception.

Xiaomi 15 Series Users Get 4 Months of Free Spotify Premium

Xiaomi has officially announced that customers who purchase a Xiaomi 15 or Xiaomi 15 Ultra are eligible for four months of free Spotify Premium. This allows users to enjoy ad-free music streaming, offline playback, and high-quality audio without any charges during the promotional period.

However, this offer is not exclusive to the Xiaomi 15 series. Several other Xiaomi and Redmi devices are also eligible for this promotion, with different durations of free Spotify Premium access.

Eligible Devices for the Free Spotify Premium Offer

Depending on the device, users can enjoy up to four months of Spotify Premium for free. Below is a breakdown of the eligible devices and their respective offers:

4 Months Free: Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, and 13T Pro.

Xiaomi Mix Flip, Xiaomi 14T, 14T Pro, Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, and 13T Pro. 3 Months Free: Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi Note 14 series, Xiaomi Buds 5, Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, and OpenWear Stereo.

Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi Note 14 series, Xiaomi Buds 5, Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, and OpenWear Stereo. 2 Months Free: Redmi 13C, 13C 5G, Redmi 13, Redmi A3, A3x, Redmi Buds 6 Lite, Buds 6 Active, and Buds 6 Play.

This extended partnership between Xiaomi and Spotify ensures that more users can experience premium audio streaming without interruptions.

Availability of the Promotion Across Markets

The promotional offer is available in multiple countries, including:

Europe: France, Germany, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Austria, Hungary, Greece, Czechia, and Serbia.

France, Germany, Spain, Poland, United Kingdom, Austria, Hungary, Greece, Czechia, and Serbia. Asia: Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, South Korea, and United Arab Emirates.

Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkiye, Vietnam, South Korea, and United Arab Emirates. Americas: Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Paraguay.

Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Paraguay. Africa and Others: Nigeria, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines.

However, in certain countries such as Croatia, Lithuania, Moldova, Paraguay, and Panama, the offer applies only to Xiaomi earbuds and smartwatches rather than smartphones.

Important Terms and Conditions to Note

While the offer is enticing, there are certain conditions that users must meet to claim the free subscription:

For New Spotify Users Only: This promotion is available exclusively to users who have never subscribed to Spotify Premium before. Existing or past subscribers are not eligible.

This promotion is available exclusively to users who have never subscribed to Spotify Premium before. Existing or past subscribers are not eligible. Individual Premium Plan Only: The free offer applies only to individual Spotify Premium accounts. Family, Duo, or Student plans are excluded.

The free offer applies only to individual Spotify Premium accounts. Family, Duo, or Student plans are excluded. Redemption Deadline: Users must redeem their free Premium subscription before August 8, 2026 to take advantage of the offer.

Users must redeem their free Premium subscription before to take advantage of the offer. Standard Rates Apply After the Trial Ends: Once the free period ends, Spotify’s standard subscription rates will be charged unless the user cancels their subscription.

How to Claim the Free Spotify Premium Subscription

To claim the free months of Spotify Premium, eligible Xiaomi users should:

Open the Spotify app or download it from the Google Play Store.

or download it from the Google Play Store. Sign up for a new Spotify account (if they have never subscribed before).

Follow the redemption instructions provided on their Xiaomi device.

Enjoy free access to millions of songs, podcasts, and audiobooks for the designated promotional period.

With this latest promotional offer, Xiaomi continues to enhance the user experience by providing valuable benefits to its customers. Whether you’re a music lover or a podcast enthusiast, now is a great time to take advantage of this free Spotify Premium offer before it expires!

See Also: Xiaomi Ends Security Updates for Several Devices: Which Phones Are Affected?