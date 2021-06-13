According to some latest reports by Digital Chat Station, Xiaomi is soon going to launch a flagship device with UWB (Ultra-wideband) and an in-display camera. The new flagship device will be of the same calibre as the Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra. The device will feature UWB tracking technology and an under-display selfie camera.

Xiaomi to Launch Flagship Device with UWB and in-display Camera

Recommended: Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 to Launch with 8,520 mAh Battery

UWB technology is not new to the market. Apple and Samsung’s latest flagship devices have already available in the market with the same technology. The Samsung SmartTag and Apple AirTag both use this technology for precise tracking using the Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12, respectively. Just to compete with them, Xiaomi is also planning to introduce UWB-compatible and trackable accessories.

As far as the in-display selfie camera is concerned, the technology has not been introduced yet. However, a recent patent from Google has solved this to some extent by using a switching prism.

Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi 11 Ultra is at the top because of its impressive cameras. We could expect that the coming phone will also feature the same camera setup (if not more). Moreover, the device may feature 120W wired fast-charging with support for 70W fast-wireless charging.

Obviously, it is a bit early to say something about the device when Xiaomi has itself not revealed any information regarding it. Anyways, we will get more information about the flagship device in the coming days.

Check Also: Xiaomi Unveils the HyperCharge Technology with World’s Fastest Wired & Wireless Chargers



