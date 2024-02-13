Xiaomi Watch 2 Surfaces Online At Half The Price Of Pixel Watch 2

Xiaomi launched the Watch 2 Pro last year. It was a premium smartwatch with a rotating bezel and Google’s Wear OS. Now, it seems the company is following up with a very similar, though more affordable model. Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another Wear OS smartwatch dubbed “Xiaomi Watch 2”. Recently, the watch surfaced online in Europe with a tremendous chip and amazing features. One of the significant changes seems to be the removal of the physical rotating bezel. Otherwise, the overall package seems quite identical to its predecessor.

Anticipated Xiaomi Watch 2 Specs & Features

The smartwatch will come with a 1.43-inch AMOLED panel that’s circular with a resolution of 466×466. It is the same as the “Pro.” The physical size of the watch measures 47.6 x 45.9 x 11.8mm which is also identical to its predecessor. One of the big cost-cutting measures appears to be the build materials. The upcoming model trade-offs stainless steel for aluminum. However, it still has 5ATM water resistance and support for health-tracking features such as heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep tracking, and more. There have been no words on whether the sensors have changed or not.

There is no info about what version of Wear OS is installed. For all those unaware, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro shipped with Wear OS 3.5. So, the upcoming one may come with the same version. Beyond that, Watch 2 sports a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor and touts up to 65 hours of battery life.

The design of the upcoming gadget is quite similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6, with two buttons along the right side of the watch. Charging seems to be handled with contact pins with an included band having a quick release. Color options include black and silver. Now, comes the most exciting part, the price. The pricing range seems to be within €199- €219. It is about half the cost of a Pixel Watch 2 which comes at €399 in Europe.

There have been no words regarding the release date yet. However, its launch seems imminent as MWC 2024 will take place later this month. We will probably see the smartwatch soon, as the Xiaomi 14 series is also getting its global debut around the event.