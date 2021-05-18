A new rumor was found that Xiaomi is currently testing and developing smartphone batteries to support parallel charging technology to speed up charging and charge rate. The company works dual cell smartphone batteries according to the known tipster, a Chinese microblogging website. Xiaomi has been known for being a leader in mobile battery technology, enabling it to give excellent charging rates on wired and wireless platforms as well as introduced air charging technology. It would also be no surprise about the news if the company is developing and creating parallel charging technologies.

Also Read: Mi Fan Festival 2021: Xiaomi Brings Flash Sales and Deals on Mobiles, Bands & More

Xiaomi Will Introduce Parallel Charging Technology Soon

The Chinese tech brand Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 11 Pro, supporting a 5000mAh Silicon Oxygen anode cell that supports up to 67W fast charging, earlier this year. Thus, Xiaomi will also introduce quick charge speed up to 160W in the near future. Fast charge rates above 100W are not exactly a modern invention, as gadgets have used this technology in the past.

It includes the Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition which is supported by the 120W fast-mode charging with a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery. In other words, this technology could be improved and the number of Smartphone line-ups used in this technology could increase. Unfortunately, we are not sure about the current status of this technology when Xiaomi will introduce new parallel charging technology in the tech industry.

You may be also interested in Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 to Launch with 8,520 mAh Battery