Xiaomi will launch POCO C40 on June 16th with 48MP Triple Camera

POCO has already introduced numerous smartphones into the market in 2022, including the POCO C40, POCO F4 GT, POCO X4 Pro 5G, and POCO M4 5G. Although three devices offer excellent value for money, their launch prices are out of reach for consumers looking for an entry-level device.

After 6 months into 2022, the long-awaited debut date of POCO’s next entry-level device – the POCO C40 – has finally arrived!

The Poco C40 has yet to be referenced in many rumours, but it does have one significant leak. In June, it will be released. It’s a rebranded Xiaomi Redmi 10C, including the majority of the Redmi 10’s features. There is a comparison of the three.

Despite their identical exterior appearances, the phones feature subtle differences. The Poco C40 is expected to be based on the Redmi 10. Because of its larger 6,000 mAh battery, this is certainly the better option of the two.

Aside from that, we anticipate a 6.7-inch basic HD+, 60Hz LCD display with a teardrop notch for a 5MP selfie camera on the Poco C40. A 50MP, f/1.8 main camera and a 5MP depth sensor make up the rest of its claimed camera package.

The Poco C40’s internals are expected to have the Snapdragon 680 4G CPU, 3GB to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of expandable UFS2.2 storage. Dual SIM compatibility, a 3.5mm connector, an IR blaster, FM radio, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and NFC on some markets are among the other rumoured specifications.