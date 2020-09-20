Back in July, we came to know that Xiaomi is reportedly working on two cheapest phones with high-end cameras. One will come with 64 MP camera whereas the other will come with 108 MP camera. However, since then, we had nothing else information about them. Now, we came to know that Xiaomi’s Cheapest Phone with 108MP Camera to Release Soon.

Now, a renowned Weibo leakster has revealed the codenames of the two phones along with the model number of the one with the 108MP camera. The code names of both phones are Gauguin and GauguinPro. The Pro version will come with 108MP sensor. On the other hand, the non-pro version will have a 64MP main camera.

As we have already mentioned that both will be the cheapest phones. So, both may come under the Redmi brand. Unfortunately, we do not know much about the specs of the phones.

We will surely get more information about the devices in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates. You may also comment in the section given below the name of the devices.

