Xiaomi’s New 5G Phone Expected to be Priced Under PKR 30k

Xiaomi may be working on a new 5G budget smartphone, named Redmi A4 5G, after the details of the phones were leaked in an overseas market. Though the company has yet to confirm official specifications or pricing, the leak has shed light on what users can expect.

Design, Display & Camera:

According to the leak, the Redmi A4 5G features a design notably inspired by the Redmi 14C, with large circular camera disc on the back. The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary camera lens, along with an auxiliary sensor, while a third decorative camera lens is added for visual balance. The selfie camera is reportedly an 8 MP sensor, sitting neatly within the display’s notch. Meanwhile, if we talk about the display, users will find a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080p and a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the thick bezels around the screen may annoy some users.

Performance & Memory:

In terms of performance, the leak reveals that the smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 5G chipset, paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moreover, the phone has a standard 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 18W fast charging.

Rumors suggest the phone may launch at approximately $100 (around PKR 28,000), making it a strong contender in the budget segment.

