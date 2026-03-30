Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Could Beat Samsung to the Punch and It’s Coming Sooner Than You Think

Xiaomi’s next book-style foldable is reportedly in development, and if the latest leak holds, it could land before Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold8 even gets an official announcement, making 2026 the year Xiaomi takes the foldable race seriously again.

A One-Year Gap and Then a Comeback

Xiaomi’s foldable story has not been straightforward. The company launched the Mix Fold 4 in 2024 to solid reviews, then went quiet on the book-style format for the entirety of 2025, releasing only the Mix Flip 2, its clamshell foldable, in what felt like a strategic pause rather than a retreat.

That pause appears to be over.

According to Chinese leaker Smart Pikachu, Xiaomi is already deep into development of a new book-style foldable, the theoretical Mix Fold 5, though the branding is not yet confirmed. Previous reports had floated “Xiaomi 17 Fold” as a possible name, and the company has apparently not settled the question internally. Whatever it ends up being called, the device is shaping up to be a direct successor to the Mix Fold 4 and a serious contender in the premium foldable segment.

Who It Is Going Up Against

The foldable market in 2026 is more crowded and more competitive than it has ever been. Xiaomi’s upcoming device will slot directly into a segment that includes the Oppo Find N6 and the Honor Magic V6, two Chinese foldables that have pushed the category forward on thinness, hinge quality, and camera performance.

The biggest rival, however, remains Samsung. The Galaxy Z Fold8 is expected to be the Korean giant’s flagship foldable response this year, and it carries the weight of Samsung’s dominant market position in the global foldable segment. The fact that Xiaomi is reportedly targeting a July launch, ahead of Samsung’s typical second-half release window, suggests the company is not content to play catch-up this cycle.

Launching first matters in the foldable segment. It sets the benchmark, dominates the early review cycle, and forces competitors to respond rather than lead. If Xiaomi ships in July, Samsung will be defending rather than attacking for the first time in a while.

The Made-in-China Angle

One of the more interesting details in the leak is that Xiaomi is reportedly building the device predominantly from locally made or in-house developed components. The hinge mechanism and camera lenses have been specifically mentioned as parts being sourced or developed domestically.

This is not just a supply chain story. It is a strategic one. Chinese smartphone manufacturers have accelerated their push toward component self-sufficiency over the past two years, partly in response to geopolitical pressures on the global semiconductor and hardware supply chain, and partly as a genuine industrial capability play. Xiaomi building its foldable hinge in-house would put it in rarified company, given how technically demanding foldable hinge engineering remains.

It also has quality implications. In-house components give manufacturers tighter control over tolerances, failure rates, and the kind of iterative refinement that separates good foldables from great ones. The hinge is the most failure-prone element of any book-style foldable; getting it right, on your own terms, is a significant engineering milestone.

What We Do Not Know Yet

The leak, sourced from Smart Pikachu, is light on specifics beyond the timeline and component strategy. There is no confirmed chip, no display size, no camera spec, and no pricing information. The branding question, Mix Fold 5 versus Xiaomi 17 Fold versus something else entirely, remains genuinely open.

The July timeline is described as tentative, which means it could slip. Leaks at this stage of development reflect internal targets rather than firm commitments, and hardware timelines have a way of shifting as engineering realities meet product deadlines.

Xiaomi skipping 2025 in the book-style segment was a calculated move; the company used the gap to let the Mix Fold 4 breathe and to focus resources on components it can control. Coming back with a device built on in-house hinges and locally sourced parts, targeting a launch window ahead of Samsung, is not the behaviour of a company playing it safe. Whether the execution matches the ambition is the only question that matters now.