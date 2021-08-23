Xiaomi is launching another phone under the umbrella of it’s Redmi series. Named as the Redmi 10, the phone will be launched in Pakistan very soon; a confirmed date is still unknown. The mobile will be equipped with striking features and crazy specifications. The tentative price of this mobile from Xiaomi might be starting from Rs 35,000- 36,000.

In addition to this, the upcoming phone is rumored to be powered by an Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor that will let you enjoy a smooth and faster performance. Also, you will be able to access multiple applications and play intense graphics games without any lags or interruptions. Moreover, the phone is rumored to have 4 GB of RAM and about 64 GB of internal storage. Space constraints is something you will not have to be worried about while saving your files such as videos, music, documents, and more.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 10 rumored to be the next budget range style-icon!

It is expected that this upcoming phone will come with a 6.53 inches (16.58 cm) display that will have a resolution of 1080 x 2340 Pixels. This is why you will have an immersive viewing experience while playing games or watching videos.

Talking about the optics, the upcoming Xiaomi phone is likely to come with a Single camera setup on the rear. It is rumored to have about a 50 MP camera that will let you click some amazing pictures. Some of the features included on the back camera setup might include Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Face detection and Touch to focus. The mobile is rumored to come with a 13 MP front camera for clicking some crazy selfies and making video calls.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10, allegedly will run the Android v10 (Q) operating system and will be housing a 5900 mAh battery. This will let you use the phone for a longer time period while listening to songs, watching movies, playing games, and more.

Various connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi 10 might include WiFi – Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth – Yes, v5.0, and 5G supported by the device, 4G, 3G, 2G. The sensors on the smartphone might include Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass.

According to the rumors, the dimensions of this phone are going to be around 162.3 mm x 77.2 mm x 8.9 mm; and it might weigh approximately 199 grams.