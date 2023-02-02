XPeng, China’s EV Upstart Is Gearing Up To Launch eVTOL Into Air

According to the latest reports, Xpeng which is a Chinese electric vehicle upstart is all set to launch its eVTOL into the air after securing a key regulatory greenlight.

Aeroht owned by Xpeng & the Xpeng founder He Xiaopeng recently obtained a special flight permit from the Civil Aviation Administration of China that is actually the country’s counterpart to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. The authorization has granted permission to Aeroht’s X2 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft to fly with a pilot under special conditions. Aeroht claims to launch a series of manned flying tests with the permit in order to accumulate data for future mass production.

X2 is being described as a “flying car” by Aeroht. It is actually a two-seat, carbon fiber quadcopter that sports no wheels. However, according to concept photos on the firm’s website, the next-generation aircraft appears to be a sedan with wings. X2 is designed for future low-altitude city flights and is claimed to be perfect for short-distance city journeys such as sightseeing and medical transportation. The best part is that it can be operated manually or in an autonomous mode that automates start, return, and landing operations. X2 has flown over 3,000 tests since its maiden flight in June 2021.

The point notable here is that Aeroht is one of two ventures that came out of nine-year-old Xpeng. It fundraised independently. The flying company pocketed over $500 million in a Series A round back in October led by IDG Capital, 5Y Capital, and Xpeng itself. Do you know about the ridable robot pony for kids? It’s the other project from Xpeng named Xpeng Robotics, which racked up a $100 million Series A round in July 2022.

