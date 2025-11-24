X’s New Feature Exposes Operating Locations of PTI and Imran Khan’s Accounts

A recently introduced transparency feature on X (formerly Twitter) has stirred a fresh political debate after it disclosed that the official Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) account is being operated from outside Pakistan. In contrast, Imran Khan’s account appears to be managed from West Asia. On the other hand, the PTI account shows activity originating from the United States. However, the platform does not specify the exact country.

According to details, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the party’s information wing is not involved in running the official X account. He confirmed that “some PTI workers abroad” are handling it and added that those posting from the account “are not in Pakistan.”

The new feature, “About this account,” was quietly rolled out by X and surfaced through TechCrunch. It reveals key account details, including joining date, app download method, verification timeline, and, crucially, the operating region.

Despite the party distancing itself from the official handle, Imran Khan has consistently maintained ownership of his social media accounts. The former prime minister, jailed since August 2023, was questioned by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) in September regarding the management of his digital platforms.

Khan declined to disclose the identities of the individuals running his accounts, telling investigators, “If I tell, they will be kidnapped.” He explained that he communicates messages to the social media team through individuals who are allowed to meet him in prison.

X’s new transparency indicator has now made the operational locations of these accounts publicly visible, prompting renewed scrutiny of digital political communication in Pakistan.

