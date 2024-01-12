YADEA Pakistan Expands its Electric Mobility Revolution with the Launch of Gujrat Dealership Store

Yadea, the global leader in electric bikes, continues its rapid expansion across Pakistan with the grand opening of its latest Dealership Store in Gujrat, marking another milestone after the successful inauguration in Lahore and Multan. The Gujrat dealership is owned and operated by Amir Electronics Group, a trusted entity with 10 branches, showcasing Yadea’s commitment to reaching diverse markets across the country.

Yadea is rapidly expanding its presence across Pakistan, with dealerships opening in Islamabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and many cities while introducing innovative and eco-friendly electric mobility solutions to consumers. This expansion signifies a commitment to providing more people with sustainable transportation options, aligning with the growing demand for environmentally friendly alternatives.

When it comes to savings, Yadea’s electric bikes stand out by offering unparalleled cost benefits. As 100% electric vehicles, they provide tremendous savings compared to traditional gasoline-powered bikes. The cost of charging these bikes is significantly lower than expenses related to gasoline, ensuring users enjoy a cost-effective and budget-friendly alternative for their daily commuting needs.

YADEA Pakistan Expands its Electric Mobility Revolution

Speaking at the Occasion, Muhammad Salman – Managing Director Yadea Pakistan said,

“Empowering communities through sustainable mobility is not just our mission; it’s our commitment to a cleaner, greener future. At Yadea, we believe that every journey should be a step towards a more eco-friendly world. Together, with our dedicated team and innovative electric solutions, we’re not just changing how people move; we’re steering towards a brighter, sustainable tomorrow.”

Yadea electric bikes come with a maintenance-free advantage, emphasizing a hassle-free and efficient riding experience for users. This feature not only reduces the overall cost of ownership but also underscores Yadea’s commitment to providing a reliable and user-friendly product.

For those looking to make Yadea bikes more accessible, the Gujrat Centre introduces easy installment plans. This means customers can acquire their electric bikes with a minimum down payment and enjoy the convenience of affordable monthly payments.

Yadea aims to make electric mobility a feasible and accessible choice for a broader audience, further contributing to the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions in Pakistan under the partnership between the Yadea and Eiffel Industries Limited (Road Prince). Moreover, the partnership further aims to revolutionize the two-wheel market in Pakistan, and the journey has just begun.

