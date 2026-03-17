Yango becomes first ride-hailing service to secure Transport Network Company operating license in Punjab

Yango Ride, part of global technology company Yango Group, has become the first ride-hailing platform in Pakistan to receive an official Transport Network Company (TNC) operating license from the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority, marking a significant milestone for the country’s rapidly evolving mobility sector.

The license authorizes Yango Ride to operate under the Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act, 2025 which regulates ride-hailing services in Punjab. The approval follows several months of effective engagement between Yango Ride and the Punjab Transport Ministry, along with other government stakeholders, during the process of implementing the new licensing framework for digital mobility platforms across the province.

The new licensing framework is designed to strengthen oversight, while introducing enhanced safety, verification, and compliance standards intended to protect both partner drivers and passengers.

“We are grateful to the Punjab Transport Authority for granting us the license and appreciate the professionalism demonstrated throughout the process,” said Miral Sharif, Country Manager for Yango Pakistan. “This milestone reflects our commitment to working closely with regulators to support the development of a safer, affordable, and reliable ride-hailing ecosystem in Pakistan. Receiving the license also reaffirms our long-term presence in the market and our dedication to meeting the high regulatory and safety standards for both our partner drivers and passengers.”

As ride-hailing services continue to expand across Pakistan, the license marks an important step toward greater transparency and consistency in the sector. Operating within a government-recognized framework also provides greater operational certainty while reducing the risk of regulatory disruptions.

The development also comes as a positive signal for Pakistan’s broader technology and mobility sectors. As cities grow and demand for flexible urban transport rises, well-defined regulatory frameworks will be critical to supporting innovation while safeguarding public interests.

By obtaining the TNC operating license, Yango Ride reinforces its long-term commitment to Pakistan’s growing digital economy and its readiness to continue working alongside policymakers and industry stakeholders to support a safer and sustainable mobility ecosystem for millions of users and partner drivers across Pakistan.

In addition to this, Yango Ride is also actively working with the Government of Punjab and its authorities including Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to integrate emergency 15 services in the app, making ride hailing more inclusive and safer for all.

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