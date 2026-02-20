Yango Group reports 832,617 hours saved in Pakistan through AI Routing in 2025

Yango Group, a global technology company focused on digitalising urban services, announced that its AI-powered routing solutions helped urban commuters save more than 5 million hours in 2025 across over 20 cities where the company leads its operations – time that translates into nearly 600 years given back to local communities that would have otherwise been spent stuck in traffic.

The results, drawn from a breakdown of millions of Yango Ride trips over the past year, show how intelligent routing can meaningfully improve day-to-day travel experiences at scale. They also point to the growing importance of AI-powered mobility as a foundation of modern urban life.

Among a total of 5 million hours saved in 20+ cities across the world annually, Pakistan alone saved a total of 832,617 hours in three of its major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad in 2025.

Karachi , the largest city of Pakistan, saved 471,400 hours in 2025 alone , which is 69 minutes 38 seconds saved annually by the most active users!

Lahore saved 258,141 hours, which amounted to an average of 2.09% time saved.

Commuting within Islamabad and Rawalpindi saved consumers a total of 103,076 hours last year, calculating to 23 minutes 17 seconds saved per user by the most active users.

Yango’s routing technology uses machine learning alongside real-time and historical traffic data to continuously identify the fastest routes on the chaotic roads of Pakistan, especially through Karachi’s complex traffic structure, delivering results in milliseconds.

“Five million hours saved isn’t a tech metric — it’s proof that AI can solve real urban problems at scale,” said Adeniyi Adebayo, Chief Business Officer of Yango Group. “We’re demonstrating that the next generation of city infrastructure won’t be built with concrete and steel alone, but with data, algorithms, and intelligence embedded into everyday services.”

The study compared AI-optimized routes with traditional shortest paths that do not account for real-time traffic. Across very different urban settings, the impact was clear: smarter routing consistently reduced travel time.The system evaluates road layouts, traffic light cycles, turning complexity, and anticipated congestion to guide drivers along the most efficient routes. By continuously learning from the gap between expected and real travel times, the technology adapts to the distinct pattern of each city it serves. The benefits go beyond faster trips: smarter routing reduces idle time, improves fuel efficiency, lowers emissions, and helps relieve pressure on overcrowded streets, thereby supporting the long-term sustainability of urban environments.

As cities suffer increasing strain from population growth and motorization, Yango’s research demonstrates how technology can help relieve infrastructure challenges while making daily life in cities more manageable. With operations in more than 35 countries across the world, Yango Group builds services that support smart urban ecosystems by digitising city functions and turning advanced technology into practical tools that help cities become more efficient, sustainable, and people-centric.

