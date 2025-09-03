Yango Pakistan colleagues hit the road as part of company’s ‘Go to the Fields’ initiative

Yango Pakistan, part of the global technology company Yango Group, is setting a new standard for how businesses connect with their communities and improve services in the country. For the first time in Pakistan, Yango introduced its global “Go to the Fields” initiative, placing executives on the frontlines of urban mobility to better understand the experiences of partner drivers and passengers. The program began in Karachi and Islamabad, where senior leadership spent a full day riding with partners and observing operations firsthand.

“Go to the Fields” is the first program of its kind in Pakistan, designed to capture direct feedback from drivers and passengers and transform it into practical improvements. The insights gathered will help elevate service quality, strengthen safety measures, and ensure a closer alignment with local mobility needs.

Miral Sharif, Country Head at Yango Pakistan, commented:

“This initiative is about transparency and accountability — seeing the journey through the eyes of those who live it daily. It supports our commitment to a customer-first philosophy as well as understanding the pain points of our partner drivers. It also reflects Yango’s vision of playing its part in Pakistan’s evolving urban mobility goals.”

As a global program embedded in Yango’s culture, “Go to the Fields” encourages executives and employees worldwide to step into roles such as drivers, couriers, and customer support agents. This hands-on approach breaks down barriers between strategy and reality, ensuring that feedback from the ground continuously shapes better, more reliable services.

With Pakistan’s population surpassing 251 million and nearly 100 million people living in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, demand for safe and efficient ride-hailing continues to rise.

Following the first program in Karachi and Islamabad, Yango plans to extend “Go to the Fields” to Lahore, Multan, and other key urban centers, reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to strengthening Pakistan’s digital mobility ecosystem with smarter, safer, and more user-centric services.

