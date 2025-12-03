Yango Pakistan Distributes Winter Safety Kits to Support Partner’s Drivers Across Pakistan

Yango Pakistan, part of the global tech company Yango Group, has launched a winter safety initiative aimed at protecting the health and well-being of its partner drivers. The effort includes distributing warm jackets, anti-smog kits, and protective face masks to help drivers and couriers stay safe and comfortable during colder months.

The ride-hailing platform shared that the initiative is part of its ongoing commitment to driver welfare, recognizing the increased health challenges faced by those who spend long hours on the road, particularly during peak smog season. The winter kits have been designed to offer both warmth and protection, helping drivers continue their daily operations with greater ease.

Commenting at the ceremony, Miral Sharif, Country Manager for Yango Pakistan, noted that the company views partner drivers as an integral part of the city’s mobility ecosystem. “As temperatures drop and air quality fluctuates, it’s important for us to take proactive measures to support the individuals who keep our cities moving. These winter kits are a small but meaningful step in prioritizing their safety,” she added.

The kits are being distributed across multiple locations, with Yango Pakistan coordinating directly with its partner network to ensure accessible and timely handovers. The items include insulated jackets to combat cold weather, as well as face masks and smog-protection tools designed to minimize exposure to pollution.

Yango’s initiative comes at a crucial time, as many urban centers are experiencing heightened smog levels due to seasonal environmental changes. The distribution aims not only to reduce health risks but also to reinforce the importance of safe, responsible mobility for both drivers and passengers. The company shared that similar seasonal support drives will continue to be rolled out based on weather conditions and community needs.

Also read:

Yango introduces ‘Flex Mode’ for drivers in Pakistan