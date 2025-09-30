Yango Pakistan gifts 3 partner drivers with all-expenses paid Umrah trip

Yango Pakistan, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has sponsored an all-expenses-paid Umrah trip for three of its top-performing partner drivers from Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to thank them for their hard work and dedication. Each driver was accompanied by a family member, making the experience special and meaningful.

The 10-day journey, from September 13 to 22, took the partner drivers and their families to Makkah and Madinah, where they were able to perform Umrah and spend time in prayer. For many, this was the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

Meet the drivers!

Furqan Akbani, moto partner driver from Karachi

Umair Zafar, partner driver from Lahore;

Muhammad Hasnain, moto partner driver from Islamabad

“Partner drivers are at the heart of Yango’s of what we do within the services. They are behind the wheel everyday, representing Yango at the forefront. With initiatives like these, we want to show that their hard work is recognized not just through earnings, but also through meaningful experiences that respect their values and aspirations,” said Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan. “We are proud to celebrate their dedication with something as spiritually significant as an Umrah journey, that too with a loved one.”

Besides this initiative, Yango also has a ‘Drivers Dreams’ program that aims to reward partner drivers by going beyond financial incentives and helping them achieve personal and family goals. This initiative reflects Yango’s ongoing investment in building a trusted, people-first community for its partner driver across Pakistan.

