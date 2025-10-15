Yango Pakistan hosts Pinktober session for female partner drivers

Reiterating its commitment to social responsibility, Yango Pakistan participated in the Global Pinktober campaign by hosting an interactive Breast Cancer awareness session for its female partner’s drivers and colleagues. The event focused on raising awareness of this life-threatening cancer, the importance of regular self-examinations and early detection, and clinical screenings, which can significantly improve the chances of survival.

The session featured senior representatives from Oladoc including Dr. Maham Javed who shared vital information on the early signs, prevention, and treatment of breast cancer. Their interactive discussion encouraged open dialogue on women’s health, a topic often overlooked in professional settings.

In addition to the awareness session, Miral Sharif, Country Head of Yango Pakistan, led a session on everyday work-life balance and engaged in a feedback discussion with the female driver community, focusing on their experiences and challenges on the road and how Yango can best assist them.

At the ceremony, Miral Sharif, Country Head, Yango Pakistan stated: “At Yango, we see partner drivers as part of our extended family. Initiatives like this create awareness, but that’s not all. They are about empowerment, wellbeing, and building a stronger support network for women in the mobility sector.”

Expressing her views on the occasion, Dr. Maham Javed said, “It brings me great joy to share awareness on such an important issue that women face, without even knowing it at most times until it’s late. I appreciate Yango’s effort in spreading awareness on this issue to its female partner’s drivers”

Through such initiatives, Yango Pakistan continues to work towards its commitment of supporting the community it operates in by creating inclusive spaces that go beyond mobility to support real people and real impact. especially when it comes to the well-being of its partners.

