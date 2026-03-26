Yango Pakistan Launches Transport Service to Simplify Public Transport Journey

Yango Pakistan, part of a global technology company, Yango Group, today announced the launch of its Transport service in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. Integrated into the Yango Superapp, the new service gives users access to public transport routes and schedules in one place, empowering residents and visitors to navigate the cities efficiently. The service already includes up-to-date schedules for more than 60 public transport routes, covering over 1,000 kilometers across the four cities, and expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in Pakistan.

With the new Transport service, users can build routes by public transport directly in the app and compare available options based on travel time, route details, and transfer points. The service covers several types of public transport, including regular buses, Metrobus (BRT), and Metro, making trip planning more convenient, especially for daily commutes. By bringing this information together in a single interface, Yango Superapp helps reduce the need to switch between different sources when planning a trip.

Public transport is an essential part of urban mobility for millions of people in Pakistan, and with the launch of Transport service, we want to make trip planning clearer and more accessible. By integrating route and schedule information into the Yango Superapp, we are giving users a practical tool to move around major urban centers across the country with greater ease and confidence. -Miral Sharif, Country Manager of Yango Pakistan

Looking ahead, Yango Pakistan sees further potential to expand Transport in the country through partnerships with local mobility and infrastructure players, as well as public sector organizations. As the service evolves, this may include broader route coverage, closer integration with transport operators and ticketing platforms, and the development of additional features that support more connected and convenient public transport journeys.

The launch of Transport service expands Yango’s growing ecosystem in Pakistan and reflects the company’s broader commitment to developing urban digital services that respond to everyday needs. By bringing together useful mobility tools in one app, Yango Pakistan continues to support more connected and convenient city living.